Bianca Censori appears serious and focused in courtroom sketch from Kanye West trial

Courtroom sketch shows Bianca Censori looking serious and composed

When Bianca Censori arrived at the Los Angeles courthouse for her husband, Kanye West's, lawsuit, a discussion began over her look.



A tight neat bun and a demure dress were a far cry from her usual provocative outfits.

But amid the focus on her appearance outside the courtroom, a visual artist has painted a portrait of Yeezy's architecture, offering a glimpse into how she portrayed herself in the proceedings.

Mona Shafer Edwards, a courtroom sketch artist, drew a still of Censori seated during the hearing.

In the portrayal, the Melbourne native appears composed and serious, with a focused, thoughtful expression.

Censori is testifying in a civil lawsuit against Ye, which is filed by Tony Saxon. The Grammy winner hired him as a project manager in 2021.

His duty is to renovate West's Malibu mansion. But the plaintiff claimed the Donda hitmaker did not pay him his wages, created hazardous working conditions, and later wrongfully terminated him.

Further, in a legal filing, Saxon said he worked up to 16 hours a day on remodelling the mansion, which Ye bought for $57 million.

The plaintiff also alleged that he advised against West's proposal to move large generators inside the house.

In response, Ye allegedly threatened him, telling him, "If you don't do what I say, you're not going to work for me, I'm not going to be your friend anymore, and you'll just see me on TV."

West strongly denied all allegations against him and argued the lawsuit should be dismissed.