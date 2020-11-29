close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2020

PML-N leader reacts to Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2020

LAHORE : Prime Minister Imran Khan has gathered people having tainted past on a single platform.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari while reacting to a statement of Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday.

She said Imran Khan has given a free hand to all his spokespersons to insult the opposition only. She said this will not last long and will prove useless.

Firdous Ashiq Awan should be ashamed of doing politics on the death of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif, Azma said, adding Firdous Ashiq could not keep silent only for three days.

Azma alleged that everyone knew how Firdous Awan got the seat by flattering Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. She said conspiracies were hatched daily in Bani Gala, Punjab Chief Minister's House and Governor's House in which plans were made against opposition.

Latest News

More From Lahore