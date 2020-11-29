Great risk

This refers to the letter ‘No more rallies’ (Nov 28) by Sameer Aslam. The writer has talked about the fact that the second wave of the virus is getting worse and that the country is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases. It is true that by holding countrywide rallies in the middle of a pandemic, the opposition has made a big mistake. Even after Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tested positive for the virus, the PDM is still insisting on holding a large public gathering in Multan.

The government needs to take responsibility and negotiate with the opposition to ensure that no more rallies are held.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran