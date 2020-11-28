Election of Sindh Bar Council today

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has appreciated Salman Talibuddin, Advocate General Sindh/Returning Officer, Sindh Bar Council Election-2020 for withdrawing his circular dated 26-11-2020, as a result of which the election of the SBC will be held today (Saturday) as per the schedule earlier announced.

Vice Chairman of PBC and Chairman Executive Committee Abid Saqi and Azam Nazir Tarar in a statement issued here on Friday expressed satisfaction over the decision of Advocate General Sindh.

They said that unrest created among advocates in general and candidates in the ensuing election of SBC, in particular, due to issuance of circular dated 26-11-2020 regarding postponement of election has come to an end, and the election of the bar council for sure will be held on 28-11-2020, simultaneously with elections of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan and Islamabad bar councils.