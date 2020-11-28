Fazl advises establishment against imposing incompetent people

SUKKUR: JUI-F chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Fazlur Rehman Thursday said the establishment should avoid imposing incompetent people on the country adding that the nation wished to see it strong and dissociated from politics.

Addressing Dr. Khalid Mehmood Soomro Shaheed conference at the Stadium Ground here on Thursday, he said none other than the people of Pakistan had the right to rule adding that if an institution did not accept the rights of the people, then the economy will weaken and hatred will spread.

He said the PDM movement won’t stop and advised the establishment against creating obstacles in the Multan show of PDM. He said the PTI puppet government will soon be ousted from power.

He said the stakeholders demanded restoration of the country’s prestige in the eye of the international community, as it was on the verge of destruction. "The world powers consider Pakistan as their colony and such a government has been brought into power which has pawned the country to the international financial institutions (IFIs)," he said.

Fazl said the international powers had made Pakistan their colony and declared a war on such forces for its independence. He said efforts were being made to prove the Qadianis as Muslim. He said Namoos-e-Rasalat (PBUH) was unsafe in today’s Pakistan adding that there were institutions behind spreading sectarianism in the country.

He said the main agenda of the government was to stop the CEPEC project. He alleged that Gilgit-Baltistan was made a province to bury the Kashmir issue.

He claimed that Saudi Arabia and China were distancing themselves from Pakistan due to the wrong foreign policy of what he called the puppet government.

Fazl said the government had strangled the media. He said a leader who claimed to be a successor to Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah was nowadays talking about recognizing Israel, while those demanding respect for vote were facing fake cases of desecration of the mausoleum of Father of the Nation.

He said Qadianis did not recognize the laws and Constitution of Pakistan, while the international forces wanted Pakistan to recognize them as Muslims. He made it clear that the powerful forces will have to pass over their dead bodies first if they tried to recognize Qadianis as Muslim. He said Qadianis were assuming the most important positions in the government in today’s Pakistan adding that Namoos-e- Rasalat (PBUH) and Namoos-e-Sahaba (RA) were under threat.

He said it was an agenda of the government to make changes to the 18th Amendment, but the nation will not allow them to play such a deadly game.

The JUI-f chief strongly criticized the government's policies towards the people of Sindh and said it had come into power with the agenda to ruin Pakistan’s economy.

He said citizens were disappearing and their parents were in pain. “How cruel can you get? Has the fear of God gone out of your hearts?”

He said the government’s mission was to damage Chinese investment adding that China and Saudi Arabia were now asking Pakistan to return their loans.

He said the economic indicators of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were better than Pakistan’s, while India’s economy was better than the economy of Pakistan. He said now was the time to send what he called a puppet government home.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman, Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Maulana Amjad Khan, Aslam Ghauri, Member of National Assembly Aga Mahmood Shah, Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, Maulana Abdul Qayyum Alajee MNA and other were present on the occasion.