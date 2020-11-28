37 Covid-19 patients die in Punjab, ICT in 24 hours

LAHORE/RAWALPINDI: Around 22 corona patients died across Punjab during the last 24 hours taking the total number of corona-related deaths to 2,945 in the province.

According to daily situation report issued by the Primary & Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab, 654 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours bringing the number of total confirmed cases to 117,160 in the province.

District-wise maximum new cases were reported from the provincial metropolis Lahore i.e., 176 while Rawalpindi had 161 cases, Jhelum 2, Layyah 1, Chiniot 2, Lodhran 42, Bahawalpur 48 and Multan 39, Sialkot 16, Mandi Bahauddin 3, Sargodha 10, Attock 13, Rajanpur 2, Sheikhupura 1, Khanewal 3, Faisalabad 21, Gujrat 21, Khushab 23, Pakpattan 2, Jhang 5, Bahawalnagar 1, Toba Tek Singh 5, Gujranwala 1, Dera Ghazi Khan 7, Bhakkar 7, Kasur 3, Muzaffargarh 1, Rahim Yar Khan 9, Vehari 6, Nankana 2, Mianwali 5, Okara 11 and Sahiwal 5 cases.

A spokesperson for P&SHD Punjab said that 18,198 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours bringing the total number of tests to 1,930,200 so far. He added that 46 COVID-19 patients had recovered during the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered patients in Punjab to 98,191.

The P&SH Department urged the general public to contact 1033 immediately when symptoms of corona virus appear.Meanwhile, COVID-19 claimed lives of as many as 15 patients belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours setting a new record for the highest number of deaths from the region in a day while another 545 patients have been tested positive for the disease from the region taking tally to over 38,000.

Eight confirmed patients of the illness from ICT died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while seven patients from Rawalpindi district lost their lives due to the illness. Fifteen deaths in a single day took death toll from the twin cities to 697 of which 305 patients were residents of the federal capital and 392 were from Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, another 425 patients from ICT have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 307 have recovered. The number of active cases of the illness in the federal capital is 5,917, he said.

Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to â€˜The Newsâ€™ said as many as seven patients died of the disease from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 120 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the district taking tally to 9,076 of which 7,582 have recovered.

The number of active cases of the illness in the district is 1102 of which 118 patients are undergoing treatment at different healthcare facilities in Rawalpindi and 984 are in home isolation, he said.