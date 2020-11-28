Speaker hopes issues of expats in KSA to be resolved

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said on Friday joint parliamentary committees of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would work together to help resolve issues faced by Pakistani workers and labourers in the Kingdom.

“The emigrants in Saudi Arabia are asset and parliament is especially focusing on resolving their issues,” he said while expressing these views after meeting Saudi Ambassador Nauf bin Sadul Maliki.

Speaker Asad Qaisar said the Saudi Ambassador had assured him of taking up the issues of expatriate Pakistanis in Saudi Arab with his government to resolve their issues. He said the incumbent government was fully cognizant of the issues being faced by labourers and workers owing to changes in the Saudi labour laws. He said that remittances sent by these workers were important component of our economic strength. He said that parliament being the representative of the masses would resolve the outstanding issues of all Pakistanis, especially expatriates. He said parliament as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking measures in the best interest of national security and development.