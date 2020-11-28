Autism spectrum disorder

Islamabad : The word ‘autism’ means a developmental disability significantly affecting verbal and non-verbal communication, social interaction presence of stereotyped patterns of interests, behavior, and activities. The results of the survey conducted in Karachi reported that quite half general practitioners had never heard of the term autism. Unfortunately, autism together with other childhood developmental disorders has not received adequate recognition from the rule and policy makers in Pakistan. There’s no reliable data to estimate the occurrence of autism in Pakistan, but some estimates put them at 350,000 children with autism in Pakistan. They’re not easily identifiable because it isn’t a physical disease which might be diagnosed by tests easily.

As for autism, studies demonstrate that behavioral signs can begin to emerge as early as 6 to 12 months. By age 2, a diagnosis by an experienced professional may be considered very reliable. However, many children don’t receive a final diagnosis until much older. Research shows that folks are good at studying on early signs of autism. Some parents recognize autism signs when their child is 6-12 months old, looking on the symptoms and their severity. concentrate as to if or not the baby is reacting to social information and therefore the environment parents should stay alert if your baby doesn’t turn her head to locate where sounds are coming from doesn’t shows no affection for you doesn’t smile on their own, say single words, use gestures like waving or shaking her head, point to things or pictures and take a look at to draw in attention through actions there are more signs which should alarm the oldsters to induce their child’s proper checkup as early as possible. Parents should bear in mind of this disease and don’t ignore these signs but take strict action against it as early as possible.

— Noor Naeem

Riphah International Unviversity