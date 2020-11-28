NLPD publishes book ‘Learn Urdu for foreigners’

Islamabad: National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) on Friday published a book titled ‘Learn Urdu" for foreigners owing to their growing interest in national language.

Talking to ceremony, DG NLPD Rashid Hameed said that with the passage of time, Urdu has gained extraordinary acceptance at the international level and people from more or less every region of the world were becoming attached to Urdu in one way or another.

He said that this book has been published in view of the growing interest of Urdu writers in the context of CPEC and China-Pakistan relations.

He said, ''It has been compiled by Shafiq Anjum and Dr. Zafar Ahmed, teachers of Tabanmal University.” "I hope that this book will be useful for foreigners who read and write Urdu," he added.