Under-16 Inter-Provincial Games begin today

PESHAWAR: The Under-16 Inter-Provincial Junior Games are starting in the provincial capital from today (Saturday).

The players have been asked to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) formulated by the government to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told reporters that the Under-16 competitions were being held without spectators.

The Under-16 talent hunt programmes were launched in all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts, to search for talent at grassroots.

In the first phase, trials were conducted in all 35 districts. For the coaching camp and under the supervision of qualified coaches, they were given training, out of which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams were selected to represent the province in the Under-16 National Junior Games.

The competition includes seven men’s and four women’s games. Badminton competitions will be held at Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda which will continue till November 30. Athletics, hockey, table tennis, squash competitions will start from Saturday at Peshawar Sports Complex and will continue until November 30.

The table tennis competitions will be held at Lala Rafiq Arena located at Peshawar Sports Complex which will end on September 2.

Athletics competitions will be held at Qayyum Sports Complex. The closing ceremony will be held on November 29. The volleyball tournament will start at PSB Gymnasium Hall Peshawar and will end on December 2. The football tournament will be played at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium Peshawar on December 3.

The hockey competitions will start from Saturday at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium in Peshawar and will continue until December 10.