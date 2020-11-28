Self-reliance in defence production vital, says Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said technological upgradation / modernisation and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production is vital to meet the challenges of the future battlefield during a visit to the Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) in Wah.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief visited POF Wah, where he was received by POF Chairman Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar. Gen Bajwa was given a detailed briefing on performance of various production units.

The briefing focused on targets achieved, future projects, envisaged modernisation for cost-effective and sustainable production and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Gen Bajwa was also apprised of the POF’s endeavours for international ventures focusing on exports to contribute to the national exchequer. The Army chief visited a Display Lounge where newly-developed defence products were showcased. Appreciating management and staff of the POF for their dedication to optimise output, the Army chief termed the POF a “force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defence of Pakistan”. “Technological up-gradation / modernisation and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production is vital to meet the challenges of future battlefield,” COAS concluded.