Shoaib, Belday beat rivals to set up junior tennis final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistanâ€™s top junior Shoaib Khan beat Roy Keegan of Great Britain to set up final of the ITF J5 Junior Tennis Championships against Rohan Belday of USA following the one-sided semi-final here at the PTF Complex Friday.

Both the finalists took little time to dispose of their opponents in the semi-finals. Shoaib got the better of Keegan 6-2, 6-1. Belday showed no mercy to Hamid Israr during his 6-3, 6-2 win in the second semi-final.

In girlsâ€™ singles semi-final, Abhilasha Bista of Nepal defeated her Russian opponent Ekaterina Suvorova 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3 to make it to the final. The exciting semi-finals saw ups and downs for both girls with Bista finally making it to the final with 6-3 win in the third set.

Ekaterina built up the winning lead 3-0 in the first set by breaking the second game of Bista. The Nepalese levelled the score 3-3 in the first set by breaking 5th game of Ekaterina by playing some good passing shots.

The score went up to 6-6 as both the players hold their respective service, and the set was decided on a tie-break, which was won by Bista 7-5. She lost the second set 2-6 and won the final set 6-3 to reach the final.

Bista also qualified for the girlsâ€™ doubles final. The pair of Arina Valitova and Bista eliminated locals Saher Aleem and Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-1.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan visited the complex to witness some of the matches. He also appreciated overall arrangements for the successful conduct of the event.

Meanwhile, eight players have signed up for the qualifying event of the second ITF tournament which starts today (Saturday).

Results: Boysâ€™ singles semi-finals: Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Roy Keegan (GBR) 6-2, 6-1; Rohan Belday (USA) bt Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-3, 6-2.

Boysâ€™ doubles semi-finals: Rohan Belday (USA) & Alexander Karman (USA) bt Zalan Khan (Pak) & Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) 6-1, 6-2; Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) & Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Roy Keegan (GBR) & Aoi Ooka (JPN) 7-6(9), 6-1.

Girlsâ€™ singles semi-finals: Abhilasha Bista (NEP) bt Ekaterina Suvorova (RUS) 7-6(5), 2-6, 6-3; Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Zoha Asim (PAK) 6-0, 6-0.

Girlsâ€™ doubles semi-finals: Zoha Asim (PAK) & Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Zara Khan (PAK) & Fatima Ali Raja (PAK) 6-2, 6-2; Abhilasha Bista (NEP) & Arina Valitova (RUS) bt Saher Aleem (PAK) & Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-0, 6-1.