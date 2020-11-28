Build the dam

The people and leaders in Pakistan must bear the burden of the mess we are in. In the last 73 years, we have collectively failed to discharge our duties in all sectors. The country has not moved much from where we were seventy years back. We even failed to take the very basic steps that could ensure that the people have access to the basic necessities of life. Except for the two dams built in the 1960s, we didn’t build dams to meet our water and electricity requirements, control floods and irrigate agricultural land. The Diamer-Bhasha dam was initiated in 2007 but was shelved in the following years. The work on this project seems to be moving at a snail’s pace even today.

Resultantly, despite calling Pakistan an agriculture-based economy, we are importing wheat, sugar and pulses. We face floods and power shortages that cripple our economy. The incumbent government made dams an important item before the elections. However, it got bogged down in other issues and is not paying serious attention to this matter. The government must use all their energy and resources to complete the work on ongoing projects and start building new dams. If it does not, I am afraid we might find ourselves in crises we will not be able to get out of.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad