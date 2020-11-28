Sindh Bar Council elections to be held today

Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin, who is also returning officer of the Sindh Bar Councilâ€™s Election 2020, has withdrawn the decision to postpone the election scheduled to be held on November 28 (today), as lawyersâ€™ representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council and the SBC have undertaken that no person will be permitted to enter the polling area without wearing a mask.

The advocate general has announced that the election will be held on November 28 after the undertaking given by the bar council members that no person will be allowed to enter the polling area without wearing a mask or providing satisfactory evidence that he or she was an advocate enrolled with the SBC.

He had earlier issued a notification for the postponement of the SBC election to a date to be notified later. He had said that there was an alarming increase in the number of advocates who had contracted the coronavirus in the period leading to and after the election of the Sindh High Court Bar Association held on November 14.

He said the home department had issued a notification on November 23 under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, in which restrictions on overcrowding had been placed.