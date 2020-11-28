TI leader condemns Israel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin warned that recognising Israel would result in phenomenal loss to Muslims in their Deen. Quaid-e-Azam had told the world the explicit policy of Pakistan that it could never recognise Israel, he said here Friday. It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Office has already declared that Pakistan would never recognise Israel.