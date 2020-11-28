close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

TI leader condemns Israel

Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin warned that recognising Israel would result in phenomenal loss to Muslims in their Deen. Quaid-e-Azam had told the world the explicit policy of Pakistan that it could never recognise Israel, he said here Friday. It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Office has already declared that Pakistan would never recognise Israel.

