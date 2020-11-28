Conservation of heritage sites discussed

LAHORE:Collaborative effort to restore heritage sites and promote tourism of those heritage sites on behalf of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the Institute for Art and Culture IAC) was taken Friday.

The three-day conference started at Lahore fort, Royal Kitchens. It was joined by scholars, academicians and architects to discuss the scope and future of conserving heritage sites in Pakistan. The event began with an introduction to the National Heritage and Tourism Conference and its prime purpose. The orientation began with a speech by Prof Sajida Haider Vandal, Vice-Chancellor, IAC on the importance of conserving heritage sites and building an ecosystem which is sustainable for tourism and cultural heritage.