Ombudsman orders action against officer

LAHORE:THE Punjab Ombudsman Friday ordered the Environment Protection Department (EPD) secretary to take serious departmental action against an assistant director for showing negligence in taking action against a poultry feed factory which was causing health issues to the locals.

A resident of Chak 373, Gojra tehsil, Toba Tek Singh district, Jalil Ahmad Khan, submitted a complaint in the Office of Ombudsman Punjab in September that the poultry feed factory was established in the residential area and the areas people were facing serious health threats due to the continuous extremely unpleasant smell emanating from it and from its wastage.

The complainant said that he had already lodged various complaints against the factory at various official forums for the last three years, but all efforts got futile. He stated in the application that the factory dumped its wastage and polluted water at the nearest lands, due to which, the locals cannot even have their food properly but also facing the breathing problems and other serious health issues.

The complainant had raised the issue with the assistant director, Environment Protection Department, Toba Tek Singh and other agencies concerned too but his all efforts remained fruitless. Finally, he submitted a complaint in Mohtasib Office and the Mohtasib handed over it to the investigating team of the Mohtasib Office. After completion of the inquiry, the team proved negligence, misconduct, inefficiency and mal-administration of the Environment Protection Department, Toba Tek Singh.