Policeman martyred in TTP attack

NOWSHERA: A police constable was martyred in Taru Jabba village in Nowshera district on Thursday. Jaffar Shah, father of the slain constable Shah Faisal, told the police that he was present at his home with the family members when he heard gunshots outside the main gate of his residence.

He said he rushed out to see what had happened near his home and saw his son Shah Faisal lying in a pool of blood. He told the police that his son was a constable in the Frontier Reserve Police in Peshawar and had gone to the bazaar.

The police have registered a case against unknown accused and started an investigation of the case. The cop was laid to rest with state honours. Meanwhile, the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), headquartered in Afghanistan, claimed responsibility for the killing.