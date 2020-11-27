Drug pusher held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police on Thursday arrested an accused supplying drugs at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and recovered 1.120 kilogram hashish from him, a police spokesman said.
He said DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and purge this menace from the city.
Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Ishtaiq Shah along with others officials.