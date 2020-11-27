Drug pusher held

Islamabad : Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police on Thursday arrested an accused supplying drugs at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) and recovered 1.120 kilogram hashish from him, a police spokesman said.

He said DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against drug dealers/smugglers and purge this menace from the city.

Following these directions, SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special anti-drug police team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-Inspector Ishtaiq Shah along with others officials.