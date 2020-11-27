Cop laid to rest

LAKKI MARWAT: A cop, who died in a road mishap a day earlier, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Abakhel with state honours on Thursday.

Family and official sources said that the cop, Khurshid Jan, was injured when the official van collided with an oil-tanker on Indus Highway on Wednesday.

The injured cop was taken to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition where he succumbed to his injuries. District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisarani, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb, SP Investigation Gul Naseeb, DSP Headquarters Azmat Bangash, police officials and locals attended his funeral.