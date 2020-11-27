Violence unabated

November 25 is celebrated as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The treatment meted out to women in Pakistan is horrible. Physical assault, domestic violence, and harassment at workplaces, as well as rapes and murders have become the order of the day in Pakistan. According to global institutions, Pakistan has become the sixth country in the world where more than 1500 women are killed in the name of honor. And during the last five years, nearly 5000 cases of honor killings were reported in the country.

Though there are laws that provide legal protection to women in Pakistan, these laws are unfortunately ineffective and are not implemented at all in true letter and spirit. Given the critical situation of growing violence against women, PM Imran Khan has also decided to bring stern legislation on rape. But unless the implementation of such laws is guaranteed, it is very difficult to put an end to violence against women in Pakistan.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur