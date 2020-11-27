Stop the rallies

The PDM has made a serious political blunder by remaining adamant about continuing its public gatherings at the cost of the lives of the general public amid the wide spread of the deadly coronavirus. This is something they shouldn’t have insisted upon only in defiance of the government. Somebody in the PDM should understand that Covid-19 is neither political nor the PTI’s. It is a threat to the life of anyone who catches it.

These gatherings will put people’s lives at risk of death as the resurgence of the coronavirus is already playing havoc due to mishandling by the government. If the PDM continues to do so, and the cases of coronavirus increase manifold, the public sentiment will vote against them, which will obviously be the political death of the PDM. They need to call off the rallies.

Mohsin Hasan

Nowshera