Former DG ISPR among six promoted to Lt-Gen

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Wednesday promoted six major generals to the rank of lieutenant general, including former director general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Asif Ghafoor who was serving as General Officer Commanding (GOC) Okara.
DG ISPR Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar, in a tweet, said the promoted officers included Maj-Gen Akhtar Nawaz, Maj-Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor, Maj-Gen Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Maj-Gen Sarfraz Ali and Maj-Gen Muhammad Ali.
The newly promoted lieutenant generals were appointed to various posts in corps and departments of the Pakistan Army.
In follow-up tweets, Maj-Gen Iftikhar said said Lt-Gen Muhammad Abdul Aziz was posted as Commander Lahore Corps, Lt-Gen Muhammad Waseem Ashraf as Commander Multan Corps, Lt-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum as Commander Karachi Corps, Lt-Gen Khalid Zia as Commander Bahawalpur Corps, Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali as Commander Southern Command and Lt-Gen Muhammad Ali as Commander ASFC (Army Strategic Forces Command).
Similarly, Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan was posted as Inspector General Arms, Lt-Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan as, Inspector General Training and Evaluation, Lt-Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat as Military Secretary and Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor as Inspector General Communication and Information Technology.