High prices

The combination of rising inflation and the economic fallout due to the Covid-19 pandemic is pushing the people below the poverty line. The prices of essential food items have increased so much that the people are finding it difficult to buy items of daily use.

In an attempt to control food prices, the government has set up Sahulat Bazaars in urban areas where essential commodities are sold at lower prices. These bazaars have done nothing to resolve the issue of rising prices. The government needs to take serious steps to tackle this issue. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that the people have access to food items.

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran