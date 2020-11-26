US blacklists Libyan militia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The US Treasury announced sanctions Wednesday on a Libyan rebel militia loyal to eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar which is allegedly behind multiple murders, kidnapping and torture. The Treasury said Mohamed al-Kani and the Kaniyat militia "is responsible for the murder of civilians recently discovered in numerous mass graves in Tarhuna."