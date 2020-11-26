PU to continue online classes till Dec 24

LAHORE:The Punjab University administration has issued policy in the wake of increasing cases of COVID-19 as per NCOC instructions and decided to continue online education till 24 December, 2020 for BS and master’s level students.

The university announced winter break from 25 December, 2020 to 10 January, 2021. In a press statement, PU spokesman Khurram Shahzad said that Deans’ Committee chaired by the vice-chancellor decided that the university would remain closed for students from 26 November, 2020 to 24 December, 2020 and the traditional classes of BS and MA/MSc would be shifted to online mode.

He said that course materials and recorded lecturers would be mailed/emailed/uploaded to maximise the learning outcome of the students. He said that on the recommendations of the Supervisor concerned, HOD and Dean the MS/MPhil and PhD students may continue their research work on campus. He said that all the faculty members and visiting teachers would remain on duty as per routine; all the admission tests of MS/MPhil and PhD programmes would be conducted as per schedule by observing SOPs issued by the government.

He said that the hostels would remain closed for this particular period for all those students who will be studying online. However, he said, all those students ie foreigners, MS/MPhil and PhD permitted by the university to stay in the hostels would not be allowed to go out of the premises of the campus and no guests would be allowed in the hostels.

