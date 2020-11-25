close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

Terrorist killed in encounter with CTD police

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 25, 2020

LAHORE: A terrorist was killed when he tried to enter the CTD police station on Barki Road here on Tuesday. A search operation was launched in the area and a disposal squad was also called which defused the jacket, the spokesman said, adding the matter was being investigated and the network would be traced soon. The body has been shifted to morgue and a case was registered on the complaint of a CTD inspector.

