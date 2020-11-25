Court respects executive, but illegality is committed: IHC

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General for Pakistan Barrister Khalid Javed Khan Tuesday informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about appointing director general of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in next three days. During the hearing of the CAA DG appointment case, the IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah directed to submit his recruitment notification on next date of hearing on December 08. Justice Athar Minallah questioned that how the secretary CAA was working as DG CAA. “We have always restrained from interfering in the work of executive and we respect it, but this is a different matter as illegality is being committed,” he said, adding that it is matter of dignity of the national flag carrier and credibility of the country.

According to Jang, the chief justice said the federal government appoints the DG, but it cannot give additional powers under the law. Justice Athar Minallah said that concerned authorities have presented a list of 262 pilots with fake degrees in the Parliament, but now they are showing the total number of such pilots at 82. He said that it is being informed that the licences of 50 pilots have been cancelled and licences of 32 pilots

are under consideration.

“It s a case of the national airlines reputation and prestige,” the court said. It said the order of Lahore High Court (LHC) has been violated in this regard. It said the credibility of the national flag career was damaged.