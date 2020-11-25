Two brothers killed in accident

By Our Correspondent

FAISALABAD: Two brothers were killed in an accident on Chanchal Singh Road here on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Zohaib Ahmad and Zulfiqar Ali were on their way when their van collided with a sugarcanes-loaded trailer. As a result, both brothers died on the spot. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

meeting: The meeting of District Overseas Committee was held here in the DC Office on Tuesday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali and Chairman Mirza Muhammad Asghar jointly presided over the meeting.

The body member Talha Hameed, Police and other officers also attended the meeting. The DC and the committee’s chairman listened to the issues of migrants and directed the departments concerned of the district to ensure speedy relief to Overseas Pakistanis.