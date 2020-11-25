PML-N leaders condole Khadim Hussain’s death

LAHORE: On the direction of PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif, a delegation of the party led by former Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi, son and the new head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik to offer condolences on the demise of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi here on Tuesday.

The PML-N delegation included party leaders Amir Muqam, Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Mian Muhammad Tariq, Mian Mahmood Ahmed and Amir Khan. The delegates offered condolences to Allama Saad Hussain Rizvi on the demise of his father and prayed for the departed soul.