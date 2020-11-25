Ukrainian company to produce energy from solid waste in Punjab

LAHORE: A leading Ukrainian company specialised in the implementation of renewable energy projects and municipal solid waste management will design and develop first of its kind “Landfill Degassing” project in Punjab.

A delegation from clear energy group of companies – a leading player in energy sector of Ukraine, visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) to discuss potential of renewable energy in Punjab, while representatives from Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Punjab Power Development Board (PPDB) also attended the meeting.

PBIT Director Facilitation, Dr Suhail Saleem received CEO Clear Energy Serhii Savchuk and International Business Manager Kotliarov Evgenii and briefed them regarding the potential of renewable energy available in Punjab. He apprised the delegation of the ways these organisations can help in company’s plan to establish a plant in Punjab.

Serhii Savchuk said that Clear Energy is expert in the field of waste management, it intends to design and develop first of its kind “Landfill Degassing” project in Pakistan. Ukrainian delegation said that cooperation in energy affairs between Pakistan and Ukraine would assist Pakistan in modernising its energy sector.