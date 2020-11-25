Action to be taken against rickshaws sans permits

PESHAWAR: The traffic situation would improve in the provincial capital after action is taken against the 23,000 rickshaws plying on the city roads without permits, an official said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference here, chief traffic officer Abbas Majeed Marwat said that action had been launched against the vehicles without permits as well as unregistered motorbikes and vehicles with tinted glasses. The official said the traffic police had also repainted the zebra crossings across the city to make it easy for the pedestrians to cross the road.

He said the traffic sergeants had been directed to be polite and say Salam to anyone when they approach them on the road. Marwat said the traffic police officials had been deployed to remove encroachment and ensure smooth flow of traffic on busy roads including University Road, GT Road, Charsadda, Warsak, Kohat and Bara roads.

He added actions were being taken against the vehicles with substandard and old CNG cylinders. He said a number of cylinders were removed from school vans to avoid any mishap.