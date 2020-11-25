close
Wed Nov 25, 2020
November 25, 2020

CCPO tests positive for COVID-19

Peshawar

 
PESHAWAR: CCPO Mohammad Ali Gandapur was quarantined at home after he tested positive for Covid-19. A press release said the chief traffic officer Abbas Majeed Marwat would be acting head of the city police in absence of Gandapur. The police officers and other officials are more vulnerable to the Covid-19 and they interact with the people on a daily basis. A number of officials have so far been tested positive for disease over the last few months. —Bureau report

