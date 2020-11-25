PSA allots $20,000 international event to Karachi for 2021

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Professional Squash Association (PSA) has allotted a $20,000 international event to Karachi for next year.
The 15th CNS International Squash Championship is scheduled to be held from November 2-6, 2021.
The promoter of the event is Pakistan Navy and the venue is Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex which has glass-back courts.