Joint efforts stressed to control pollution

LAHORE:Smog is a form of air pollution that is exacerbated by climate change and temporary restrictions on industry and transportation are not the answer.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht while addressing a seminar on the role of civil society in controlling pollution organised by the Punjab Disaster Management Authority here on Monday.

The shift to industrial technology and electric vehicles purchases require time and resources, which are gradually being ensured. Changing social attitudes is a matter of time for a quick and lasting solution to the problem. Increasing the number of trees in industrial and residential areas, reducing the use of fuel-powered rides and using safe methods for waste disposal can play an important role in controlling pollution, the minister said and added changing social attitudes to control pollution is not possible without the involvement of civil society, educational institutions and the media.

Ensure that civil society representatives are aware of the harmful health effects of pollution and discourage the causes of pollution. Students should be made part of tree planting campaigns. NGOs and organisations should promote pollution control activities at the local level, he said.

Research scholars introduced ideas for a healthy and clean environment. Other participants of the seminar included Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat, Director Punjab Disaster Management Authority Raja Khurram Shehzad Umar, Chairman Urban Development Unit, representatives from civil society and media and faculty members from various universities.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat while briefing the seminar participants on the causes of increase in air pollution and smog said that the main cause of pollution in cities is smoke from transport which is 43pc of air pollution.

Sustainable pollution control measures are being taken at the government level. The process of shifting brick kilns to Zigzag technology is also underway. The Punjab Disaster Management Authority is ensuring operations on a daily basis. Temperature regulation and arson are constantly being monitored through the dashboard. Local-level committees have been hired to control fires in villages and monitor industrial units. The offer of civil society representatives to form committees at the community level in cities is being accepted. Under the Environment Department, the installation of modern machinery for measuring air quality and controlling pollution from different parts of the city is also being ensured, he added.