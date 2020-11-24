Renovation of Frere Hall begins 16 years after its approval

The work for the renovation and restoration of the Frere Hall has been initiated sixteen years after its approval. According to a press statement issued by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Monday, the KMC’s planning and development department had given approval of the work in 2004 but it had been for the last 16 years.

The work would be completed by mid-December, assured Karachi Administrator and Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani, while inaugurating the renovation work. Karachi Additional Commissioner Dr Waqas Roshan, Director General Parks Taha Saleem, Senior Director Culture and Sports Syed Khursheed Shah and other officials were also on the occasion.

The administrator said the work would be carried out under the heritage preservation rules. “Kalimullah Lashari, an expert in this field, has been hired by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation for the purpose.” He said the hiring of the consultant would help the KMC in preserving the national heritage in a good manner.

He said the Frere Hall was a historical place that had been closed for the people in the past “but now it has been reopened”. Shallwani said the library at the Frere Hall had also been renovated while a CSS Corner had also established.

“On the eve of its birth anniversary, a ceremony will be held at the hall. In the past, events were held on the eves of national days of Italy, Germany and other countries," he said, adding that public events would be held again there.

Given the importance of the national heritage, the administrator said the KMC was taking measures to restore all heritage buildings in their original position. On the occasion, Shallwani was given a digital presentation on the renovation work to be carried out at the hall. Meanwhile, the administrator along with the Karachi additional commissioner visited the Sadeqen Library and other parts of the Frere Hall.