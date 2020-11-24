Street crimes in Islamabad

The crime rate in Islamabad has increased to an alarming level, much to the concern of its residents. Every day, there are cases of armed robberies and street crimes, besides sex crimes and kidnapping, in different sectors including the city’s posh areas. A significant number of cars and motorcycles is stolen almost on a daily basis. Also, the withdrawal of money from banks and ATMs is not safe. The armed gang of robbers continue to be on the loose.

In September, even the US Embassy had to issue an alert for its residents in the capital in the wake of increased street crimes. So far, the situation has not improved. If news reports are anything to go by, the situation has turned even worse in the city. Some reports suggest that the police do not register all cases. It is the responsibility of the Islamabad Police to make the city crime-free and take effective measures in order to protect the lives and property of citizens.

Hussain Siddiqui

Islamabad

*****

This refers to the letter ‘Rising crimes’ (Nov 22) by Seemab Akhtar. I agree with the views of the writer. Following rising inflation in the country, serious crimes such as snatching, burglary and even abduction have sharply increased in Islamabad. The capital city is now facing a Karachi-like situation. It seems that poverty, unemployment and hunger are big factors that are contributing towards a rise in crimes. Beside these horrific crimes, the country has also seen a sudden surge in the number of rape cases. The government should pay serious attention to this issue and try to find the root cause of these serious crimes that have created a wave of fear and uncertainty in the city.

The incumbent government and the opposition must work together to come up with concrete measures to identify and deal with the root causes of these ever-increasing crimes. Their collective efforts will turn Pakistan into a crime-free country.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad