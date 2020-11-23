close
Mon Nov 23, 2020
'All mothers are the same'

November 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said death of any person must not be politicised. In a tweet in response to the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz’ statement, Faisal Javed said all the mothers are the same, and there should be no politics on it. The PTI leader said the whole government including Prime Minister Imran Khan immediately conveyed condolence messages over the death of mother of Nawaz Sharif. He prayed Almighty Allah to give patience to the bereaved family.

