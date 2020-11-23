6 IIU teachers among world’s top scientists

Islamabad : In the evaluation sheet of the top two percent researchers of the world prepared by the Stanford University California, six faculty members of the International Islamic University have been ranked among the best researchers.

They included Dr. Rehmat Elahi, Tariq Javed, Dr. Muhammad Sajid, Dr. Ahmed Zeeshan and Dr. Nasir Ali of the Department of Mathematics and Statistics and Dr. Abdul Rasheed of the International Institute of Islamic Economics (IIIE).

The list has been compiled by Prof John Ioannidis of Stanford University and his team. It has 159,683 persons from all scientific disciplines from higher education institutions across the globe. The life-time research work evaluation list includes 81 professors while one-year research work evaluation list includes 243 teachers from the higher education institutions in Pakistan.

IIU Rector Dr. Masoom Yasinzai and President Dr. Hathal Homoud Al-Otaibi have felicitated the faculty members on this achievement. Lauding the efforts of the faculty members, they said this milestone of university’s success will help in improving ranking and it will also be a source of achieving its lofty goal of academic excellence. The IIU leadership also prom­ised full support for constructive research and faculty’s steps for betterment in the field of academic excellence.