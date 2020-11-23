11 civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

RAWALPINDI: India's unprovoked firing, using rockets and heavy mortars, at a Pakistani wedding taking place near the Line of Control (LoC) wounded at least 11 civilians on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the injured civilians included six women and four children. "Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along LoC targeting civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars," the ISPR said.

"Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003," it added.