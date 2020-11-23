Two killed, seven hurt in car-coach collision near Sukkur

SUKKUR: Two persons were killed and seven others injured in the head-on collision between a car and a passenger coach at Halla, National Highway, near Sukkur.

According to reports, the accident took place at the Halla National Highway, where a car collided with a passenger coach coming from the opposite side. The sound of collision could be heard far away. Two persons were killed on the spot, while seven persons received serious injuries and condition of some injured was stated to be critical. Police shifted the dead bodies and injured to a local hospital.