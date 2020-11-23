Road sector to be developed according to KMC resources, says Shallwani

Karachi Administrator and Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said on Sunday that road carpeting in the Liaquatabad C Area will be completed in a few hours and stones will also be installed at the footpaths on both sides of the road.

While visiting the Liaquatabad neighbourhood to review the works, Shallwani said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is carrying out the works, including road construction and renovation, using its own resources.

KMC Works & Services Department Director General Shabeeh-ul-Hassan Zaidi, District Central Chief Engineer Najeeb Ahmed and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion. The administrator said that the road sector will be developed according to the resources of the KMC. He said that work for the replacement of the Shah Faisal bridge’s expansion joints has also been started.

It is pertinent to mention here that the expansion joints of the Millennium Mall bridge and the Liaquatabad bridge have already been replaced, while the joints of all the remaining bridges will be replaced where necessary.

Shallwani said that the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board has only laid pipelines in the Liaquatabad No. 10 area but has not reconstructed them, which is creating miseries for the people.

He said that the road stretching from Liaquatabad to Golimar and Nazimabad is not in a condition to be used by motor vehicles because the people have been dumping trash on the road. He added that the situation turns worse especially during the night, when Karachi witnesses more traffic. He appealed to the people not to throw rubbish on the road and keep it neat and clean.

The administrator directed the works & services DG to paint the footpaths on both sides and keep removing encroachments from the road to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. He also ordered using high standard material for long-lasting results. The newly constructed road will be 1,800 feet long with a width of 30 feet.