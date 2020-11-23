Eight-year-old girl, elderly man killed in road accidents

A minor girl was killed and her father was injured in a road traffic accident in the Sohrab Goth suburb on Sunday, said officials of the Sohrab Goth police station.

The officials said the girl and her father were seriously injured in an accident near Al-Asif Square, following which rescue workers arrived on the scene and took them to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where the minor succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police said the girl was identified as eight-year-old Sheer and her father as Komar Khan. They said that the incident had taken place when an unidentified speeding vehicle had hit the motorbike the father and daughter were travelling on.

Separately, a man identified as 65-year-old Ismail died in a road traffic accident near Shafiq Morr, said officials of the Samanabad police station. They said the body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

In another incident, a speeding car hit four vehicles parked at Khayaban-e-Shahbaz and damaged all of them, said an official of the Gizri police station. The official said that the police have arrested the driver of the speeding car for causing the accident due to his negligence and damaging the four parked vehicles.