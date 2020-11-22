MoU Signs for renovation & Equipping of Paediatric Cardiology ward at nicvd

KARACHI: The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American Pakistan Business Development Forum and Rotary Club of Karachi Crown to support NICVD in renovating Paediatric Cardiology Ward and providing state-of-the-art facilities in the model rooms.

The MoU was signed by Professor Nadeem Qamar (Executive Director, NICVD), Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh (Paediactric Cardiologist, NICVD), Mr. Zeeshan Altaf Lohya (Co-Founder & Chairman, AMPAK-BDF and Assistant Governor & President, Rotary Club of Karachi Crown) and Mr. Nasser Wajahat (Co-Founder & Secretary General, AMPAK-BDF and Secretary General Rotary Club of Karachi Crown).

The ceremony was also attended by NICVDâ€™s Professors, Doctors and Management. Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh who later gave a tour to the guests of Paediatric Ward and various areas of the hospital.

According to the agreement, the Rotary Club of Karachi Crown and American Pakistan Business Development Forum in collaboration with the NICVD will renovate 2 rooms entrance of wards with one model room for paediatric ward having 12 beds and will provide beds, create ambiance and state-of-the-art facilities in the model room.***