Covid-19 claims 15 lives, 564 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE : Fifteen Covid-19 patients died and another 564 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,826 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 113,457 in the province.

Out of a total of 113,457 infections in Punjab, 110,677 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 Covid-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 16,275 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 1,835,788 in the province.

After 2,826 fatalities and recovery of a total of 97,928 patients, 12,703 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.