VC Gomal University Dr Iftikhar enlisted among world’s top scientists

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, vice-chancellor Gomal University, was enlisted among the top two percent scientists in the world ranking.

The ranking has been released by the Sandford University, USA, based on the research, citation and publication input.

Dr Iftikhar Ahmad is a professor of Physics and currently heads the Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, as vice-chancellor. He is a leading physicist of the country and the government of Pakistan had also awarded him for his talent, scholarly contribution and meritorious service in the field of education.Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has published research articles on Physics in the world’s leading journals. Earlier, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad had also served as vice-chancellor, Abbottabad University of Science & Technology, for three years. He is the elder brother of Prof Dr Habib Ahmad, former vice-chancellor of the Islamia College University, Peshawar. It may be mentioned that Prof Dr Habib Ahmad and Dr Bin Amin, who was a PhD student of Dr Iftikhar Ahmad and now chairman of the Physics Department, Abbottabad University of Science & Technology, had already been declared among top two percent scientists in the world ranking.