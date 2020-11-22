Afghan national killed in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Unidentified accused shot dead a trader in Shahkas area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Saturday.

The police said that unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a trader Hazrat Umar, who was stated be to an Afghan national, leaving him dead on the spot.

They said the attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and collected the pieces of evidence from the crime scene. The police have registered a case against unknown accused and started an investigation.