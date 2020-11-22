close
Sun Nov 22, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

Afghan national killed in Jamrud

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 22, 2020

JAMRUD: Unidentified accused shot dead a trader in Shahkas area in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district on Saturday.

The police said that unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire on a trader Hazrat Umar, who was stated be to an Afghan national, leaving him dead on the spot.

They said the attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. Soon after the incident, the police rushed to the spot and collected the pieces of evidence from the crime scene. The police have registered a case against unknown accused and started an investigation.

Latest News

More From Peshawar