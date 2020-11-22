Timely decisions

The number of Covid-19 cases has been increasing in the country at a rapid pace. School-going children are at great risk of catching the virus. Even though educational institutes have reported a large number of Covid-19 cases, the authorities are not considering closing schools. It is true that children’s academic session gets affected when schools are closed for a long time, but the authorities have to pay attention to the health of children as well. Almost everyone can cover Covid-19-related learning losses. However, it is impossible to reverse the loss of loved ones. The National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) had recommended early winter vacations in order to keep children safe from this deadly virus. However, the education authorities haven’t decided to close schools. It is important for the authorities to understand that the situation will get out of control if they fail to take steps in a timely manner.

There are so many schools where no one is following SOPs. As a parent, I am reluctant to send my children to schools in this grave situation. I request the authorities to take the decision of closing schools as soon as possible and save the lives of children and the staff.

Amjad Khan

Hyderabad