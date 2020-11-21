SDPI holds virtual meeting

Islamabad: The government is trying to reach out to the private sector stakeholders to understand and address their needs during Covid-19 pandemic, said Planning Ministerâ€™s Advisory Committee Convener Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri.

Dr Suleri was speaking here at a virtual meeting of high powered â€˜Industry and Enterpriseâ€™ sub-group of the Advisory Committee. Dr Suleri, who is also Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said that in the short run, the purpose of getting feedback from leaders of industry is to enable the government to come up with a demand-driven and evidence-based policy response to protect businesses during these testing times.

In the medium to long run, this group can help Planning Commission to tailor its initiatives that may stimulate sustainable growth and economic recovery, he said.