SDPI holds virtual meeting

Islamabad: The government is trying to reach out to the private sector stakeholders to understand and address their needs during Covid-19 pandemic, said Planning Minister’s Advisory Committee Convener Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri.

Dr Suleri was speaking here at a virtual meeting of high powered ‘Industry and Enterprise’ sub-group of the Advisory Committee.

Dr Suleri, who is also Executive Director, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said that in the short run, the purpose of getting feedback from leaders of industry is to enable the government to come up with a demand-driven and evidence-based policy response to protect businesses during these testing times.

Asim Saeed, Member, Planning Commission, Asfandyar Farrukh, Managing Director, Hub Leather Group, Zafar Masud, President, Bank of Punjab, Waqar Ahmad of Nestle Pakistan and Afghanistan, Muhammed Ashraf, former President, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industries, MA Jabbar, Chief Executive, Qaim Automotive and Rahat Kaunain, Chairperson, Competition Commission of Pakistan, also spoke on the occasion.